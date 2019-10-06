Road work creates some traffic delays on Georgetown Road
There is some major road work underway on the Georgetown Road near Roseneath, P.E.I.
Work is expected to be complete in early November
Traffic is reduced to a single lane to allow for installation of a large roadway culvert. The work includes replacing culverts, road widening and asphalt resurfacing.
Traffic personnel will be on scene during during construction hours. Otherwise there will be a traffic signal.
