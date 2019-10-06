Road work creates some traffic delays on Georgetown Road

There is some major road work underway on the Georgetown Road near Roseneath, P.E.I.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane to allow for installation of a large roadway culvert. The work includes replacing culverts, road widening and asphalt resurfacing.

Traffic personnel will be on scene during during construction hours. Otherwise there will be a traffic signal.

Work is expected to be complete in early November.

