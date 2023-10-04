Historic Georgetown church has fresh exterior as interior renos continue

The former Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown, P.E.I., has a fresh new look these days, as renovations continue inside to prepare the building for its next life.

The building was erected in 1842 — but by 2019, it was in such dire shape that a demolition order was issued.

The P.E.I. government stepped in with a commitment to repair it, and the plans to demolish it were scrapped.

"The rot was extensive, [it was] infested by rodents, and the roof was in terrible shape. Just the whole structure, the outside was bad," said project manager Carl MacAulay, who is overseeing the project for the provincial government.

A CBC drone captured this image of the former Holy Trinity Anglican Church before the renovations started. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"To look at the church, your first thought was to tear it down. But once we got into it, things changed."

The renovations were delayed several years, in part because of COVID-19. When work in close quarters became possible, he said, "we wanted to get the church back to its original self as much as we could, and keep it a structurally safe place to use."

MacAulay said that meant going with a metal roof and pre-painted shingles for the siding, which they hope will stand up better to the elements.

Carl MacAulay is overseeing the project for the provincial government. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

He said there is still work being done on the actual steeple of the church, and to a large stained glass window on one end of the building.

Restoring the interior will be phase two of the project. That is still in the planning stages, including a need to determine whether the basement is salvageable.

As you can see, it certainly took shape. People are very happy, I think. — Carl MacAulay, project manager

MacAulay said there will be space for 100 people to be seated in the building, along with a couple of washrooms, and a new wheelchair ramp has also been installed.

He said residents seem to be pleased, so far.

"When we first started the project, [people] were leery of what it was going to take, and what it was going to look like," MacAulay said.

"But, as you can see, it certainly took shape. People are very happy, I think."

The original building was built in 1842, but by 2019, it was in such dire shape that a demolition order was issued. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Phase one of the project was awarded to CP Construction for $870,000.

But MacAulay said they don't know what the budget will be for phase two.

"We were hoping to get this underway throughout the winter, but some problems came up with the basement and we're just trying to find a way to please everyone here," he said.

'I see opportunity'

The community's former mayor, Peter Llewellyn, has been involved for more than a decade in trying to save the historic church.

"It was heartbreaking at each stage. There's been a lot of pain associated with the church. A lot of people have tried and they've got disheartened," Llewellyn said.

"But right now, when I look at it, I see opportunity. I see a community that has pulled together, and we have something that we're going to be proud of for the next 200 years."

The renovators went with a metal roof and prepainted shingles for the siding, hoping they will better stand up to the elements. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Llewellyn said there are lots of commercial opportunities for the building, once the renovations are complete.

"Some of the things we looked at over the years was to have a larger scale lobster supper that's tied in with the theatre. We looked at a second stage for the theatre, a maker space," Llewellyn said.

It's a commercial space, but with a history that's going to bring a wide variety of people to the community.​​​​​ — Peter Llewellyn, former mayor

Llewellyn said it's important to look at a commercial use for the restored building, to be able to cover the maintenance and upkeep of the church.

He said he has heard comments about so much money being spent to restore the old church, but he argues that it is worth it.

The community's former mayor, Peter Llewellyn, has been involved for more than a decade in trying to save the historic church. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"If we had torn it down and built a commercial space here like we need, there would be money spent. It doesn't matter what you do, there's money," Llewellyn said.

"They're not building it just for it to sit there. There is a use for it that is going to generate other revenue within the community."

There is no timeline yet for when the former church will be ready to open to the public.