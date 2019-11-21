Wedding venue, museum, hall of fame among plans for historic church building

As people in Georgetown tries to work out what to do with the historic building that was once Holy Trinity Anglican Church, the P.E.I. government is ensuring winter does not further damage it.

A committee working on a new plan for the church held a community meeting last week to brainstorm ideas.

"A lot of the conversation did centre around the idea of some sort of museum," said committee member Haley Zavo.

"We talked about wedding venues, some sort of hall of fame or a lobster supper venue that could be run by a private enterprise, some sort of multidisciplinary space that would be rentable for members of the community, space for artist residences, and the list goes on."

Provincial repairs include work on the steeple. (Pat Martel/CBC)

The old church, built in 1842, went up for a tax sale earlier this year but no one bought it, meaning ownership reverted to the province. The municipality of Three Rivers demanded the province either repair it or tear it down, and the province opted for repair.

It is spending an estimated $20,000 on the basement and steeple to prevent further damage this winter.

Zavo said once the committee has narrowed down the future use it will move forward with a feasibility study.

The province hopes a firm plan will be in place for the building by the spring.

More P.E.I. news