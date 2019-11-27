Georgetown residents 'anxious' to stop gravel trucks using Kayes Road

Some people living in Georgetown say they're upset because gravel trucks are using Kayes Road and want it to stop.

A petition with about 80 signatures was submitted to government Monday, but there has been no response yet, said Ray Brow, who is on the board of directors for local business the Kings Playhouse.

"The neighbours are most anxious to stop those trucks travelling on Kayes Road," Brow said.

"It's a bit of a shortcut to a newly developed area, which looks like it is going to be a gravel storage area," he said.

The residents simply want all commercial traffic to use the East Royalty Road. — Ray Brow

Brow said there is already a gravel storage area "pretty much adjacent" off the East Royalty Road.

"The residents do not want any truck traffic going along the Kayes Road because it was a residential area, and the road was never built to handle trucks," he said.

However, he notes the East Royalty Road has had upgrades and can handle the traffic much better.

"The residents simply want all commercial traffic to use the East Royalty Road," he said.

I'm not aware there is an inordinate amount of truck traffic on that road. — Minister of Transportation Steven Myers

Brow said gravel-truck traffic on Kayes Road has been cut down since people in Georgetown have expressed concerns.

Transportation Minister Steven Myers, who is also MLA for the area, said he hasn't yet received the petition, but knows it was delivered to the Department of Transportation office in Georgetown.

Myers said he spoke to construction companies working in the area and was told they don't like using the Kayes Road because it is "narrow and windy."

"I'm not aware there is an inordinate amount of truck traffic on that road," Myers said.

"We know we have capital projects on the books for next year that's going to require a lot of gravel in the eastern end of Prince Edward Island. So it's important that we have a way to bring it in and a place to store it."

He said those in the area trucking gravel have told him they are going to use the highway for transportation.

