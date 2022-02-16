Georgetown residents and businesses excited for proposed Clean Tech Park

People in Georgetown, P.E.I., are expecting an influx of tourists, businesses and students in years to come following the province's announcement of a proposed Clean Tech Park Tuesday.

The $25-million park would include a 44,000 square foot Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre as well as a 25-hectare business park. It is expected to open in fall 2024.

"We're ecstatic, it is really great for the area. We are super pumped and we're really excited that it is coming here," said Terry Nabuurs, owner of the Wheelhouse restaurant in Georgetown.

"We have climate goals that need to be reached. We might as well bring that learning centre and that expertise here, and try our best to be at the forefront of that."

Nabuurs said it is good for keeping jobs in the region.

Terry Nabuurs hopes the park will attract students and employers interested in taking climate action. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

"We have a tremendous workforce here so it was a great thing for the area and we are very happy," he said.

"With a learning hub such as this we are going to see people coming here that are forward thinkers tapping into much of our local talent and the workforce."

It means that all the organizations thrive, all of the businesses thrive and we get to grow. — Hayley Zavo, Kings Playhouse

He said he's only heard positive comments from residents about Tuesday's announcement.

"I think people realize we have an area that a lot of us are very proud of and maybe this area has not always seen the same level of opportunity in the last decade," he said.

"If people don't travel here often, I think they will now for many reasons."

Keeping residents in Georgetown

Nabuurs said the business hub and learning centre will be an incentive for young people to stay home and work, instead of heading elsewhere.

"We have a rural community that a lot of times people go out west to work for certain jobs. Now we have the opportunity to maybe keep some of our younger people here and give them some neat opportunities."

Hayley Zavo, executive director at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, agrees with Nabuurs. She believes keeping residents in Georgetown will make the town prosper.

"Every time we can give people the opportunity to either stay home or call this home — it's a good thing for the people here," she said.

"It means that all the organizations thrive, all of the businesses thrive and we get to grow."

Hayley Zavo anticipates the park will reshape Georgetown's demographics. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

The clean-tech park will not only retain Georgetown residents but attract others from elsewhere, Zavo said.

"I can only speculate but I think that we can only see a different demographic of people in the area, people with different interests, maybe of different age ranges."

And all that is good news for Kings Playhouse, Zavo said, as it will help the arts and culture centre build more connections.

"We are always looking for opportunities to connect with different members of the community, different organizations and I think we could probably see some really interesting partnerships."