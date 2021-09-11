Repairs underway for historic former Georgetown church

The mayor of Three Rivers is pleased the Prince Edward Island government is moving forward with plans to repair the former Holy Trinity Anglican Church, which was built in 1842.

The church was in such bad shape that in 2019, a demolition order was issued by Three Rivers Mayor Ed MacAulay. However, the P.E.I. government made a commitment to repair the church and plans to demolish the building were scrapped.

Earlier this week, officials with P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said a tender has been awarded for the church's repairs, and work is underway.

"I'm really pleased that the province has taken some steps forward on this file and hopefully this church will be restored to a level of beautification again," MacAulay said.

"It's hard to drive by the church and see it in the shape it is in, and know the historic value of it."

Restoration work will continue until next year, and the province promises to follow up with additional tenders to fund repairs.

The former church was recognized as a Canadian registered heritage place in 2009.