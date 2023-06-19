Historic Georgetown church looking like new as renovations continue

The former church now has bright yellow siding, a new roof and new windows. (Submitted by Carl MacAulay)

A historic former church in Georgetown, P.E.I., is looking much better as badly needed renovations to the 181-year-old structure continue.

Once known as the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, the building has been undergoing both an exterior and an interior facelift.

The original building was erected in 1842. By 2019 it was in such dire shape a demolition order was issued. But the P.E.I. government made a commitment to repair it, and the plans to demolish it were scrapped.

Project manager Carl MacAulay said the renovations were inspired by the church's original look.

"The architects and the actual contractors ... looked into the history of the church and got some old photos and really did an extensive search of how the church looked originally," he said.

"To get that back in the finished product is not easy."

The former church was deteriorating quickly before construction began. (Submitted by Carl MacAulay)

Renovations were delayed for three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MacAulay said he couldn't believe the state the church was in when the project began.

"It was quite run-down, vacant for a long time. And it was discouraging at first to see the church in that shape, but once we got into it, the bones of the church were great," he said.

"I think in another year, that church would have been gone for sure, which would have been a waste because that's a great part of history."

So far, the building has gotten a new roof, shingles, door and windows. Rotten beams and boards have also been replaced.

Inside the building, crews will rebuild the floor and add washrooms and wheelchair ramps along with some paint touch-ups.

Community reaction

MacAulay said community members have taken notice.

"All the comments are positive. It's quite a change and they did a really good job restoring that church," he said.

"I'm sure anybody in the community had their doubts at first, but anybody can drive by there now — and I encourage people to do so."

The exterior of the building is expected to be completed by the end of the summer, MacAulay said. He said he hopes the entire project will be done before this winter.

The building will be given to a community group once completely renovated.