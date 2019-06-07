Province pledges to preserve historic Georgetown church

The P.E.I. government is promising to preserve the historic Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Georgetown, P.E.I. "due to its significance to the early history of the town and the province," it said in a written release Friday.

Earlier this week, the future of the Gothic revival-style church's future was called into question — the new municipality of Three Rivers is handing out final notices to owners of derelict properties that they must be cleaned up or they will be torn down, and the church, which is owned by the province, is one of those properties.

"Government will be working with the community and heritage groups to secure this piece of Island history for future generations," said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay, in the release.

"Built in 1842, the church is an excellent example of its style of architecture, its age and its association with the early Anglican church in Prince Edward Island," he said.

Government promised to clean up the property and fix the structural issues with the building, as well as to install temporary fencing and warning signs while the work is done.

The church was recognized as a Canadian registered heritage place in 2009.

