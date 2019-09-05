10-unit apartment in Georgetown in design phase

Tenders will be going out this summer for a new 10-unit apartment project in Georgetown.

Sonya Cobb, P.E.I.'s director of housing services, said the building will be located on Kent Street and is intended for eligible Islanders in the province's family housing or seniors' housing programs.

Cobb said there are people on the social housing registry who wish to live in the Georgetown area and this project will meet a real need.

Tenants in the building will pay rent at 25 per cent of their income, as do most residents in the province's family and seniors' housing buildings.

"They're individuals that are currently paying more than 30 per cent of their income towards their household costs or they're in housing currently that either doesn't meet their needs because of the state of repair or it doesn't have enough bedrooms to meet their family size," said Cobb.

The project is part of the provincial government's commitment to create 1,200 affordable housing units. In Georgetown, the province already has three properties dedicated to seniors' housing and 27 units for family housing with the Georgetown Housing Authority.

Still in the works

Cobb said the project is currently in the design stage.

The province partnered with the municipality of Three Rivers to create the project, with the municipality contributing the land.

"It's very exciting to have this project go forward," said Cobb.

Cobb expects construction to begin in the late summer with the project complete by late spring of 2022.

