'They thought this was dead in the water': Georgetown schedules amalgamation vote

A member of Georgetown's council says its vote on the Three Rivers amalgamation is coming too soon.

Coun. Phillip Hebert said only a few residents have enough information about the proposed amalgamation of seven communities, including some unincorporated areas, in eastern P.E.I.

The council in Georgetown is set to vote Monday. Hebert wants to see a public meeting held before the vote takes place.

"It's a lot of information. A lot of people didn't even realize this was still going on. They thought this was dead in the water," he said.

"There's a lot to explain to people."

Georgetown Mayor Mayor Lewis Lavandier said it's likely too late to organize a public meeting before the vote.

He said he's willing to open the floor of the council meeting to public input if the other councillors vote to support that.

With files from Nicole Williams