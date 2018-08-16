'They thought this was dead in the water': Georgetown schedules amalgamation vote
Probably too late for public meeting, says mayor
A member of Georgetown's council says its vote on the Three Rivers amalgamation is coming too soon.
Coun. Phillip Hebert said only a few residents have enough information about the proposed amalgamation of seven communities, including some unincorporated areas, in eastern P.E.I.
The council in Georgetown is set to vote Monday. Hebert wants to see a public meeting held before the vote takes place.
"It's a lot of information. A lot of people didn't even realize this was still going on. They thought this was dead in the water," he said.
"There's a lot to explain to people."
Georgetown Mayor Mayor Lewis Lavandier said it's likely too late to organize a public meeting before the vote.
He said he's willing to open the floor of the council meeting to public input if the other councillors vote to support that.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Nicole Williams
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.