Minor hockey tournament in Charlottetown returns with simple game plan — on and off the ice

The rest of the Canada might be watching the World Junior Hockey Championship in Halifax and Moncton, but for the approximately 1,000 young players and their families gathered in Charlottetown this week, it's got nothing on the George Trainor Holiday Classic.

The annual minor hockey tournament, which gives players in the lower tiers their time to shine, has returned after a two year-year absence due to COVID-19.

That means it's go-time for 12-year-old Brandon Smith and his Sherwood Falcons teammates.

Asked which tournament —the George Trainor or the world juniors — was the bigger deal in his household, he didn't hesitate: "This one, because I'm playing."

Zack Bell, co-chair of the George Trainor Holiday Classic, says volunteers are on hand to make sure the games run as smoothly as possible. (Ken Linton/CBC)

And the game plan is simple.

"Pass the puck, shoot the puck, gotta get the shots on net."

And, of course, have fun.

Zero tolerance for abuse

While the kids on the 60 teams will be doing their best to score, volunteers will be monitoring the rinks to make sure players, coaches and fans remain on their best behaviour after recent incidents at P.E.I. rinks.

Tournament co-chairs Zack Bell and Shannon Munn said there will be zero tolerance for abuse.

"We're not going to put up with that," Munn said. "If there is a negative event, it will be dealt with very quickly."

The Early Bird Tournament in Charlottetown in November was marred by an on-ice brawl that led to an investigation by police and Hockey P.E.I.

Bell said they don't want a repeat at the George Trainor Holiday Classic, now in its 16th year.

Sixty teams from across P.E.I. are competing in the 16th annual George Trainor Holiday Classic this week. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"Hockey's a contact and it's a competitive sport so there are going to be those little run-ins, those little bumps and obviously the parents and the players and the coaches, you know, they sometimes get very into the game but we've got a lot of people, a lot of volunteers on staff just to make sure that everything runs as smoothly as possibly."

Burn off Christmas turkey

The games run until Thursday, and so far, Bell said everyone he's spoken with is in positive spirits.

"People do want to get out and they want to socialize but they also want to get to a hockey rink and maybe burn off some of that Christmas turkey so this is a great way to do it."