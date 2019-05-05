P.E.I. WW II veteran dies at 102

George Olscamp, a Second World War veteran believed to be Prince Edward Island's oldest, has died at age 102.

He grew up in Atholville in northern New Brunswick, and moved to Summerside, P.E.I., to begin a career as a banker. That's where he married Rita Gallant from Summerside.

"It's a sadness but he had such a wonderful life," said his son, David Olscamp, 77. "While we're sad, we're grateful. A bright light went out. He was a super dad."

He joined the navy in 1942, working in Halifax in the pay office as the paymaster until 1946. He did not see military action.

George Olscamp in his service uniform when he joined the navy in 1942, and in later years. (Submitted by Jill Olscamp)

After the war, the couple raised five children in Summerside. George worked at well-known department store Smallman's for many years until he retired in 1983, after which he was an enthusiastic volunteer, especially at the local Royal Canadian Legion.

Olscamp was in good health as he celebrated his 102nd birthday Sept. 21 at a Charlottetown restaurant with his five children and their spouses. But he fell and broke his hip a few days later, and didn't do well after the surgery.

He died Sept. 29 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.