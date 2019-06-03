P.E.I. judo athlete sets sights on 2024 Olympics

When it comes to setting goals in the sport of judo, P.E.I.'s George Madumba shoots straight for the top.

"My sights are set on the 2024 Olympics. That is my main goal," the 17-year-old Summerside student said in an interview on Mainstreet P.E.I.

"Before that, though, it is to train really hard and make sure judo gets big in P.E.I., move to Montreal, train at the national training centre, compete all over the world and represent Canada very well and hopefully be able to qualify for the Olympics and then place gold at the Olympics."

Started 5 years ago

He's already come a long way since a friend introduced him to the sport five years ago.

"He was like, 'Hey do you want to come to judo?' And I was like, 'I don't know what it is but I'll come watch' and I watched one day and he's like, 'You can try' and I tried. And ever since then I've been hooked."

Madumba has won a silver and two bronze medals in three national judo championships. (Rafal Burza)

Two years later he went to his first national championship and won bronze in his age and weight class. He won bronze again in 2018 and just over a week ago at the Canadian Open Judo Championships in Edmonton, he made it to the gold medal match but had to settle for silver.

"I worked really hard. The guy just got me and it was, overall, a really good match and I'm much prouder because I pushed myself harder."

Madumba said it's rewarding to see his hard work pay off, and it helps motivate him to go further.

"So I won that match and I win this match, and then it just adds up," he said. "And then you're on the podium, like I did this. I don't see anybody else here doing this. I did this. I put in the work and that's how I got here. And that's why it's a lot of fun."

More P.E.I. news