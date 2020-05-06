Former P.E.I. MLA, MP George Henderson dies at 84

George Henderson, an oyster pioneer who went on to serve Prince Edward Island as an elected official federally and provincially, has died at the age of 84.

He died peacefully Tuesday around 1:30 a.m., said his son, Liberal MLA Robert Henderson.

George Henderson served in the P.E.I. Legislature from 1974-1980, and then as a Canadian member of Parliament from 1980-1988.

"You certainly learn a lot from your father and watching the steps that he had taken in his political career, and I would pretty much say to the week before he passed away he still had political advice to give. So that was just the way it was growing up," Robert Henderson said.

"He always had a funny story about constituents he would meet or the predicaments that they would sometimes get in, and I would always kind of enjoy the story and enjoy the ride along the way."

George Henderson worked as an electrician and shellfish technician before entering politics. (Submitted by Robert Henderson)

As an MLA, George Henderson was the minister of fisheries and labour and minister of highways and public works. As the MP for Egmont, he was the parliamentary assistant to the minister of fisheries and oceans and parliamentary assistant to the minister of national defence.

"Our family is very appreciative of the acknowledgement that our dad has made an indelible difference in Prince Edward Island both from a political perspective and from an economic perspective," Robert Henderson said.

"I think I've always sort of admired the stories along the way and that as one of the things that probably did endear me into politics."

Liberal MLA Robert Henderson says his father, George, left, always had a good political story to tell. (Submitted by Robert Henderson)

Before entering the public service, George Henderson worked as an electrician and shellfish technician, becoming a pioneer in the shellfish industry by developing Malpeque oyster cultures, an innovative oyster production facility in Freeland, according to his obituary.

In a statement, Premier Dennis King called George Henderson a "passionate Islander with a deep love for his family and community."

"On behalf of all Islanders and the government of Prince Edward Island, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends."

