Fraser Institute's Generosity Index shows decline in charitable giving

Canadians are giving less to charity, and Prince Edward Islanders are no exception, according to the newest Generosity Index from the Fraser Institute.

Using numbers from the Canada Revenue Agency and Statistics Canada, the Fraser Institute found declines over the last 10 years both in the number of Canadians giving and the amount being given.

In the 2016 tax year, when compared to other jurisdictions, P.E.I. had a good showing. It ranked second in the percentage of tax filers giving, at 22 per cent, and sixth in the percentage of aggregate income donated, at 0.53 per cent, which was identical to the national average.

But as with all the provinces and territories those numbers have fallen since 2006.

In 2006 28.5 per cent of Islanders made charitable donations, representing 0.67 per cent of aggregate income.

