3 tips for buying and installing a generator

Many have been left without power in the wake of post-tropical storm Dorian. That's left Islanders dependant on having a generator — or wishing they had one.

For anyone who owns a generator or is thinking about buying one, here are some tips from Jordan Chandler of Chandler Engine Repair on choosing the right one and using it safely.

1. Identify your needs

Generators range in price from several hundred to several thousand dollars, and each serves a specific purpose.

Chandler said when it comes to choosing a generator, the first thing you need to do is identify what you want it for.

"I would say choosing what you want to power in your home is, well it's critical," said Chandler.

"The portable generators are designed to provide electricity, but not designed to be powering a home, especially a home for 24 or 48 or 72 hours," Chandler said.

He said if you just want to keep a sump pump and a couple of lights going, a portable generator is sufficient. He said attempting to power anything more with a portable generator can be risky.

"They're very harmful to your electronics in your home," said Chandler.

"So if you are using a portable generator running, I wouldn't suggest having your TV, or say your heat pump or computer being used when your power is being powered by the portable generator."

He said portable generators cause the voltage coming into your home to fluctuate, and that's not good for the circuit board or computer inside the device that's receiving the power.

If you want something that'll provide electricity to your entire home, an automatic generator is the safest option, Chandler said.

2. Do your homework

Chandler said anything beyond a portable generator should be handled by a certified generator installer.

"Do your homework to find out who would actually be able to service or repair that generator in the future if there is an issue, you know, five or 10 years down the road," Chandler said.

"There's a lot of people out there that don't know, and they're often getting them installed incorrectly or getting them installed correctly but not doing a proper maintenance."

Chandler said too often, people are running their generators for too long, and they're overheating — and that can ruin the generator.

3. Keep an eye on it

According to Chandler, the worst thing you can do is switch your generator on and forget about it. He said one of the most important components of maintenance is to check the oil in your generator daily.

"These propane generators do consume a considerable amount of oil, so just checking on them after 24 hours is a good idea," he said.

He said it's not like a car — if you let it run out, the computer inside the generator will shut the machine down to prevent damage to the engine, and it will simply switch off.

"But unfortunately you'd be out of power until you had this problem resolved and fill it up with oil," said Chandler.

He said checking and changing the oil in your generator is as simple as it is with a car — he said owners should check their generator manual for instructions.

He suggests in addition to checking the oil daily, you inspect it regularly, and make sure the generator doesn't get too hot.

