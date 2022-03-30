Non-binary artists bare 'all kinds of emotions' in new exhibit

Julie Bull, a non-binary artist on P.E.I., says everywhere they go, people assume they're a woman.

"I'm called nice lady, ma'am, all the time, and then that gets grating after a while," said Bull, who uses the pronouns they and them.

"It's hard to know, like, where do we spend the energy and time to correct people, to educate people, to help meet them part way?"

Bull and fellow artist Rory Starkman are hoping a new exhibit at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown will help start the discussion.

Gender Reveal Party: A (he)art exhibition is a deeply personal and emotional display that will run from March 31 — which is Transgender Day of Visibility — until April 27.

The art is described as both joyful and painful. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

It's obviously not a gender reveal party in the traditional sense, Bull said.

"The point is that the art is our experiences as non-binary, gender-fluid people about what that looks like having boy, girl, man, woman all the time and about what it is for us and breaking some of those binaries. So the art includes all kinds of emotions. It's joyful, it's painful, it's loss. It's all of it. It's all of the art and the feeling together."

The art includes a Styrofoam head covered with melted wax. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Bull said the art was initially created for their own personal, therapeutic reasons — not for an exhibit.

But then they thought if it was helpful to them, it might be helpful to others.

I want to see myself reflected in the world. — Julie Bull

"One of the things that drives me to do the vulnerable things outside my comfort zone is realizing that these are things that I want to see. I want to see myself reflected in the world," Bull said.

"If that means sometimes I have to be the one that's brave to go out there and do that, then that's what I'll do. And then that's what this show is."

The art was initially created for Bull's and Starkman's own personal, therapeutic reasons — not for an exhibit. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Starkman said they hope it will at least get people asking questions.

"I'm hoping the exhibit will get people to think of like, 'Why do I really need to know?' Or 'When do I really need to know someone's gender?,'" they said.

"Hopefully the ways in which people can kind of take in the exhibit will help provoke some different thinking around it and like, 'Oh, huh. Yeah, I got some things to think about.'"