All-gender washrooms a new option at Confed Centre

People attending performances at the Confederation Centre of the Arts have some new options when it comes to washrooms.

The washrooms formerly for men and women have been adapted to be all-gender, with a maximum of five occupants at a time.

Confederation Centre CEO Steve Bellamy said those facilities can meet the demand of the smaller audiences under COVID-19 measures, but said there will be a need for more when the centre returns to full capacity perhaps by fall.

Bellamy said the decision on how many new washrooms will be all-gender or gendered will depend in part on audience usage over the summer.

The new all-gender washrooms have been designed with privacy as a priority.

"The walls between individual stalls might be taller. There might be more separation between stalls. But really, it's just about that. It's about increasing privacy for folks and ... offering options so that folks feel comfortable."

Bellamy said there are still accessible, individual washrooms in the lobby.

