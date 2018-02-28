New report asks why more P.E.I. women aren't working in agriculture, aquaculture and fisheries

A new report identifies multiple obstacles blocking women wanting to work in agriculture, aquaculture, and fisheries on P.E.I.

"There are indeed barriers that women are saying they're encountering whenever they're either attempting to enter the industries or remain in the industries," said Bobby Thomas Cameron, with the P.E.I. Department of Agriculture and Land.

"We also got really clear direction from those who participated in the study, some of the things that government and industry could be doing to encourage participation."

The project included a public online survey and a series of one-on-one interviews with women involved in the three industries.

Lack of child care

"Child care was a main issue, which may or may not be particularly unique to the industries," Cameron said.

"Nevertheless it was a barrier that participants were saying they were encountering."

One of the survey findings was that 50 per cent of the women who responded had witnessed or experienced gender bias at work.

The report said women taking the survey identified pregnancy, gender bias and jobs considered to be traditionally female work such as child care and housework as the top three barriers to women's participation in the industries.

"There were also issues around stereotyping, assumptions around 'women's work,' quote unquote," Cameron said.

Cameron says 'fairness and equality' are a main driving force behind the project, but there is also a pragmatic reason for gender inclusion.

The survey also found 50 per cent of the women who responded had witnessed or experienced gender bias at work.

"It was something that was alarming in some respects," Cameron said.

"I think what it really showed was that there is a need for policies and programs in the area of gender inclusion broadly, just to ensure that women and other groups have the pathways to fully participate in the industries."

A lack of child care was one of the main issues identified by people who filled out the survey.

The women who were interviewed also said they weren't aware of what government was doing to encourage more female participation in the industries.

More than half said mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as money for programs specifically for women, need to be made available.

"We're going to be looking at ways to better connect with women working in the industries to ensure that they're aware of pathways for employment," Cameron said.

Women's networking group

His department is also working with the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture to focus on the issue of gender inclusion.

There is now a networking group for women working in agriculture.

"There is now a women's networking group for women working in agriculture, so that they can provide mentorship to one another," Cameron said.

"While not overtaxing the women that we do have in our industries, it is important that government does provide opportunities for these women to continue to mentor and network with younger or newer entrants."

Cameron said the department is also in the process of renewing its gender diversity and inclusion plan.

"Taking into consideration what we heard from from this report to make sure that we're being responsive moving forward."

Cameron said "fairness and equality" are a main driving force behind the project, but there is also a pragmatic reason for gender inclusion.

Survey respondents also suggested more mentorship and networking opportunities, as well as funding programs specifically for women in fisheries, aquaculture and agriculture.

"There are labour shortages in these industries and women present an opportunity to add to this workforce," Cameron said.

"So I think it's a mix of both just fairness, as well as the labour component."

The gender inclusion project first began when the industries were part of one department, but the recommendations will now be handled by two departments: Agriculture and Land and Fisheries and Communities.

