Province promises gender equity for P.E.I. school sports after girls' golf complaint

The province will review school sports to ensure gender equity, it said in a written release Thursday.

The review comes a day after a CBC News report in which two junior golfers from Montague, sisters Brayah and Lexie MacDonald, pushed the P.E.I. School Athletic Association (PEISAA) to allow girls to play 18 holes, as the boys do, instead of nine.

"Why is it not fair and equal for everyone?" Brayah, a Grade 8 student, asked.

Natalie Jameson, P.E.I.'s minister responsible for the status of women, praised the girls for their courage and leadership in bringing the matter to light.

"Ensuring equitable opportunities for young women in all levels of sport, and in all areas of life, is important," Jameson said in the release.

'Support all athletes'

"I have asked my colleague, the Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning Brad Trivers, to review all PEISAA-sanctioned sports to ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all student athletes."

Trivers responded in the same release, promising the review but giving no timeline.

"We know that participation in sports can help build important life skills for future success and we want to continue to see our number of student athletes grow," Trivers said.

"A review of our school sports, in consultation with member schools and student athletes, will ensure policies that welcome and support all athletes."

