Islanders to be able to chose X or blank as gender on driver's licence

Islanders will soon have more options to identify their gender on their driver's licence.

On Dec. 4, the P.E.I. government will add non-binary gender options of "gender not listed" and "prefer not to say," which join the existing male and female options. The selections will appear on the licence as X, blank, M and F.

While some other provinces and the federal government allow for an option to choose X or gender not listed on identification, P.E.I. is the first jurisdiction in Canada to allow for the option of prefer not to say or blank, according to a government news release.

"Adding two non-binary gender options to our driver's licence is an important step in advancing equal human rights for everyone, no matter the gender identity or expression of Islanders," Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Paula Biggar said the release.

Cybelle Rieber, executive director of PEERS Alliance on P.E.I., said providing non-binary gender options on provincial government IDs will better reflect the diverse identities of Islanders.

"Important actions, such as this, formally acknowledge the reality of gender diversity and prevent the systemic erasure of non-binary people."

