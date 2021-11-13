P.E.I. conducting survey to improve health care for women, gender-diverse Islanders

The Prince Edward Island government is looking for input from women and gender-diverse Islanders about how health-care services can better meet their needs.

The province has been creating a health strategy for those two groups and has now put out two surveys for individuals to share their experiences accessing health care.

"We want to hear about what's working well, and challenges experienced by women and gender-diverse people as well as solutions to address those challenges," said Mary Acorn, the principal adviser for women's health at the Department of Health and Wellness.

The surveys are confidential and anonymous, Acorn said. The department has already received some input from their target groups, she said.

"We've been hearing a lot already about things like access and navigation to services, overcoming stigmas and shaping norms."

Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson said the survey will help women and gender-diverse Islanders for years to come.

"The strategy will look at ways to improve the health and well-being of women and gender-diverse Islanders at each life stage and across different settings,"

The women's health and gender-diverse Islanders survey will remain open till Nov. 30