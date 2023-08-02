P.E.I. gets $9.6M for programs addressing gender-based violence

The federal government will be investing $9.6 million over four years to support the implementation of its national plan addressing gender-based violence in Prince Edward Island.

The 10-year national plan was launched last November by federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the status of women.

The bilateral deal announced Wednesday in Charlottetown will support collaboration between the province and organizations across P.E.I. to improve services for victims of gender-based violence and their families.

The federal government said the funding will seek to address root causes of gender-based violence before it occurs, with a focus on at-risk and underserved populations.

Marci Ien, federal minister for women and gender equality, announces the deal. The funding will go towards improving services for victims of gender-based violence and their families. (Julien Lecacheur/Radio-Canada)

The deal is one of a series of agreements being signed between the federal government and provinces and territories.

Natalie Jameson, the provincial minister responsible for the status of women, said it was an exciting and important day on the Island.

"Gender-based violence is not just a women's issue: It's a human rights issue," she said. "One that affects individuals, one that affects families and our entire communities."