Why these gen-Z artists are encouraging Islanders to unplug from technology

Helen Jiang said she grew up deeply immersed in social media and technology, just like most other gen-Zers. But sometimes, that can be tiring, she said.

"Our generation is receiving much more information compared to the past, but it's also really exhausting," said Jiang.

That's why she and three other artists — all students at Colonel Gray High School — wanted to put together an art show with a simple message: put your phones down and be more in the present moment.

Linda Gu stands in front of one of her paintings, named Cliff. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

The exhibit, Generation Z: Dreamcatcher, features their paintings of P.E.I. landscapes, people and everyday-life objects.

"Our exhibition is more like how we capture our daily life into our paintings, how we should take a rest from our phones and our devices to look around, to find the beauty in nature and the things around us," she said.

'Things that make up our life'

One of Jiang's pieces in the exhibit is named Cliff, and features a typical P.E.I. scene in winter: snow-covered red cliffs above the water under a blue sky.

Jiang says she worked on her painting Cliff during a time in her life when there was a lot of confusion and uncertainty about her future on P.E.I. (Submitted by Helen Jiang)

She remembers feeling uncertain about her future on the Island around the time she was working on this painting.

"I'm really thinking at that time, 'Do I want to stay on this Island, or do I want to do something else?'" said Jiang, who moved to P.E.I. from China three years ago.

But then, as she worked on the piece, she started immersing herself in nature. She said it gave her clarity and a greater appreciation for simple things in life that people often take for granted.

"These are the things that make up our life, the nature, the daily life things, or our pets. I think our generation, maybe we are losing focus on these things that make up our life, and we're just focusing on, like technology," Jiang said.

Gu says her work is influenced a lot by her experience living on the Island. (Submitted by Linda Gu)

'Simplicity ... defines complexity'

Linda Gu, another artist whose art is featured in the show, said her work is influenced a lot by her experience living on P.E.I. over the past six years.

"P.E.I. is a really tranquil place," said the 15-year-old artist, who's originally from China.

"My works kind of emits the same energy. It puts you to peacefulness, and it's kind of a lullaby," she said, pointing to one of her paintings called Shadi by the sea.

Gu next to her oil painting named Shadi by the sea. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

It's a painting of her best friend Shadi sitting on a red bench by the sea, a forest behind her.

The piece might look simple, Gu said, but that's perhaps what makes the works of gen-Z artists different from those of previous generations.

"That simplicity, for us, defines complexity," she said.

The exhibit runs at the Guild in Charlottetown until Aug. 10.