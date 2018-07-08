Gay bar in Charlottetown would be 'game changer,' says tourism association

The drag queen scene in Charlottetown is "exploding," Pride week continues to grow every year, and P.E.I. has become much more gay friendly, some people from the LGBTQ community say.

But there is still one void — a gay bar.

"I think it is needed, I really do," said Ian Cheverie of the P.E.I. Gay Tourism Association.

"It would be a game-changer, in my opinion. There's been so much growth in Charlottetown in so many different ways and this is now really a requirement."

I don't think it needs to look like a New York dance club. — Ian Cheverie

Halifax has Reflections and Moncton has Triangles, but Cheverie said when tourists come to Charlottetown, some are "disappointed" Charlottetown doesn't have a gay bar.

"Absolutely now more than ever we are getting many comments, almost surprised that we don't, for how inclusive Charlottetown is, that we don't actually have a specific gay bar."

Music, entertainment would be different

Cheverie said he sees a gay bar as a place where everyone could feel comfortable.

"Charlottetown is special, it's quaint, it has that charm ... I don't think it needs to look like a New York dance club," he said.

Ian Cheverie, guest experience manager at the Great George Hotel and member of the P.E.I. Gay Tourism Association, says some tourists are 'disappoined' that Charlottetown doesn't have a gay bar. (Submitted by Ian Cheverie)

"Really when it comes down to it, the music that is played and the entertainment that is booked makes a big difference between other pubs and bars on P.E.I. and a specific gay bar."

Currently, when Charlottetown's LGBTQ community wants to host an event, people have to rent space or set up in an existing bar or club.

And while those host businesses have been welcoming, some people are saying the city is ready for a place to call its own.

The could be a gay bar or, even better, a community centre, says Eric McKearney, who has worked as a DJ in the gay community for more than 10 years.

'People seem to be much more open'

"Maybe even integrating things like a coffee shop and a more multipurpose space would be the ideal — something that was more geared more toward the community as a whole instead of just a bar that was open at night," McKearney said.

Some in Charlottetown's LGBTQ community think a gay bar could also include a coffee shop and multi-purpose space. (Shutterstock)

McKearney, who is 30, says Charlottetown has come a long way since he came out as a 13-year-old in Grade 8.

"I feel like there's been so much more in the way of acceptance, particularly around relationships. People seem to be much more open and cognizant of treating others respectfully."

He thinks a gay bar or community centre would not be out of place in Charlottetown.

I feel like there's been so much more in the way of acceptance, particularly around relationships. — Eric McKearney

"Just spending time in Halifax, and they've got a couple to a few bars over there and that's a very different environment. You can really tell that they own that space and make it their own and really do what they want. We maybe don't have as easy a time doing those things here as result of not having our own space," McKearney said.

'Is there a demand for it?'

Kevin Murphy, who owns several bars and restaurants in Charlottetown, said it's important for all businesses to be gay- friendly, especially those in the tourism industry.

Kevin Murphy says it's important for existing businesses to be welcoming to the gay community. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

But Murphy hasn't done the market research to determine whether the city could support a gay bar specifically.

"The first question I would ask to that segment of the community would be, 'Is there a demand for it?' Usually that drives a business decision."

Mitchell MacLean of Pride PEI said a gay bar would have to offer more than dancing and disco balls in order to succeed.

"Our dance events have become less popular over the years and things like trivia and more social events have become more popular, so a specific gay bar in Charlottetown I don't think would work. It would have to be something all-encompassing like a community centre."

Harassment still exists

MacLean said more businesses are willing to work with the gay community to host events. He said though things are improving on P.E.I., harassment still exists.

Eric McKearney, who has worked as a DJ in the gay community for more than 10 years, says it would be nice for P.E.I.'s LGBTQ community to have a space of its own. (Steven Ellis/Facebook)

"I've spoken with people — all different types of members of our community — who still say that they really don't feel safe walking down the streets at night by themselves or they fear being discriminated against going into certain places like bars or restaurants based on their appearance."

MacLean said a community centre is something Pride PEI continues to talk about, but isn't "actively looking into it."

"It's just accessing the funding to be able to have something like that."

'Gender presentation'

Whatever form it takes, McKearney hopes someday the gay community will have a space of their own in an environment where anyone can be comfortable expressing their sexuality.

"If there's something you've been wanting to try out, like a look or some way you want to present yourself differently —especially for people who might be questioning either their gender or kind of gender presentation — then certainly that's something that creates a safe space for people to kind of, if not play around with those things, then at least experiment with them and try to get comfortable with them.

"So I think that's a definite positive to spaces like that."

Cheverie said it would also allow the LGBTQ community to host more regular events, and not just during Pride Week.

"There is something different about going to a spot that you know you can have a couple drinks and let loose and not worry about either being judged or even something worse than that," he said.

"I think a gay bar would become a home for many people."

More P.E.I. news