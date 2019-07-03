Man pleads guilty in cyclist death

A western P.E.I. man charged in the death of cyclist Marjolaine Ward pleaded guilty in P.E.I. Supreme Court in Summerside, Wednesday.

RCMP say Ward, a local school teacher, was cycling south on Route 12 near Kildare Capes when she was struck and killed by a vehicle travelling in the same direction.

Marjolaine Ward, local school teacher, was cycling south on Route 12 near Kildare Capes when she was struck and killed. (École Pierre-Chiasson/Facebook)

Last August police charged 31-year-old Matthew Clifford Gaudet with dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop and offer assistance to an injured party.

Wednesday in court Gaudet pleaded guilty to both charges against him.

His next appearance is set for September 5, when the facts of the case are expected to be discussed in court.

'Huge relief to the family'

Family and friends of Marjolaine Ward were in court Wednesday.

Ward's brother-in-law Jim Sloan called Gaudet's guilty plea the "best possible outcome" for the family.

"Every time we come here, it brings everything back and it's hard on all of us," said Sloan. He said the days leading up to the plea have been tense for the family.

"Knowing that he's taken that manly step of admitting what he did wrong ... it's very big emotionally and it's a huge relief to the family."

'You lose a member of your family for all the wrong reasons, in the prime of her life, the memories keep coming back on a daily basis' said Jim Sloan, Ward's brother-in-law. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Sloan said the family is hoping Gaudet will be handed the maximum sentence for the crime, but acknowledged that Gaudet is a young man with a family as well.

"On the other hand, there's his family and his life, and it'll be hard for them to watch their son and brother go away for a long time," said Sloan.

"I suppose at some point we'll be able to forgive him. But right now, it's too fresh, it's too new."

