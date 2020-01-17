Gatherings of more than 5 people now prohibited, say P.E.I. RCMP

Islanders gathering in groups of more than five people could be issued heavy fines for failing to comply with the province's new COVID-19 public health order, RCMP said in a written release Friday.

According to the release, people gathering in groups of more than five people will see fines if they are in places where a two-metre distance isn't possible.

The release backs up the public health order published on the province's website.

The prohibition doesn't apply to facilities where health care or social services are offered, essential businesses or workplaces allowed to be open under the order, or people who living in the same household.

"The message has been clear and it's time for everyone to do their part to stop the spread of this dangerous virus," the RCMP release said.

"We're urging everyone now to do their part and follow the instructions provided by Dr. Morrison."

The release noted written warnings and fines for violating the public health order have already been issued for those found to be in violation.

The fines under the Public Health Act range from $1,000 for a first offence, $2,000 for a second offence and a $10,000 for a third and any subsequent offences. Third and subsequent offences can also be accompanied by jail terms of up to six months.

