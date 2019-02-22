Visitor restrictions in place at QEH due to gastrointestinal illness

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is limiting visitation in Unit 7 after several patients experienced a gastrointestinal illness.

Effective immediately and until further notice, no more than two visitors will be allowed at one time — and for no longer than one hour at a time — in Unit 7, the provincial rehabilitation unit, Health PEI said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

Precautions remain in place at Summerset Manor in Summerside due to the ongoing presence of gastrointestinal illness. Visitors are asked to stay home if they are feeling unwell to prevent the further spread of illness to residents.

"It is extremely important that everyone coming to the hospitals and long-term care facilities clean their hands before and after entering a patient's room, a department, and upon entering and leaving the facility. Alcohol hand rinse stations are available throughout health care facilities for this purpose," the news release said.

Health PEI said the situation will be reassessed as more information becomes available. A further update will be provided at that time.

