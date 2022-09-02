Repairs made to infrastructure at site of gasoline leak, province says

The investigation into a gasoline leak at a Charlottetown Petro Canada station is ongoing, but it appears the volume may not be as extensive as initially reported, according to P.E.I.'s Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

On Wednesday, the department was told 4,500 litres of gasoline was lost in the ground under the Petro Canada on the corner of Belvedere and University avenues. Consultants were being brought in to proceed with a cleanup.

The owner said there was a fuel delivery on Saturday where a loss of product was noticed.

On Thursday, the province received notice that the owner of the service station brought in an industry expert to excavate the site and was able to recover some gasoline in a protective sump.

"This gas was removed, the faulty infrastructure was repaired, the entire underground piping system was tested and all the infrastructure and safety measures were confirmed to be working properly," the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action said in a statement to CBC News.

"Upon further investigation, the owner has also reported to EECA that it appears that the computer system, which tracks volumes at the station, may have malfunctioned thereby causing the reported loss of gasoline to be overstated. This is still unconfirmed at this time, but an independent consultant is being brought in to assess diagnostics on the computer system."