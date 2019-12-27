Slight increase to gas, diesel and furnace oil on P.E.I.
The price of gas, diesel and furnace oil all took a slight jump in the weekly price review from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Gas up 2.5 cents per litre
Islanders looking for a deal Friday morning won't get one at the pumps.
The price of gas is up 2.5 cents per litre. At self-serve outlets, regular unleaded gasoline will now range from $1.167 to $1.179 per litre.
The price of diesel and furnace oil is also up. Both diesel and furnace oil increased by one cent per litre.
Diesel will range from $1.355 to $1.366 per litre.
The maximum price for furnace oil is now $1.047 per litre.
The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is Jan. 3.
