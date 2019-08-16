Gas unchanged, diesel up in weekly price adjustment for P.E.I.

Gas prices across the Island didn't change in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly petroleum pricing announcement for Friday, but diesel is up and propane has also fluctuated.

Pump prices for regular unleaded gasoline at will continue to range from $1.15 to $1.16 per litre tax included.

Furnace oil was also unchanged and will remain at $0.92 per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 1.5 cents per litre. Pump prices for self-serve diesel will now range from $1.22 to $1.23 per litre.

Propane prices and went up by 0.2 cents per litre for Superior Propane, by 0.3 cents per litre for Island Petroleum, up 0.6 cents per litre for Irving Energy Distribution and Marketing.

Propane prices dropped by one cent per litre for both Kenmac Energy Inc. and Noonan Petroleum.

Maximum, before-tax propane prices will range from $0.70 to $0.71 per litre.

