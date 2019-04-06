Price of gas takes unexpected leap overnight on P.E.I.

The price of gas jumped significanty overnight on P.E.I., in an unscheduled increase by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Just after midnight the minimum price for self-serve gasoline rose 7 cents per litre. Prices now range from $1.22 per litre to $1.23 per litre, according to IRAC.

Gas prices across eastern Canada are seeing similar spikes.

'High demand, limited supplies'

IRAC says a significant rise in petroleum prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange over the past week, high demand, and limited supplies caused by a refinery closure in the US contributed to the unscheduled increase.

Pump prices for self-serve diesel will increase by 5 cents per litre, ranging from $1.29 to $1.30 per litre.

Islanders will see furnace prices increase by 4 cents per litre. Including taxes, the maximum price for furnace oil is $0.98 cents per litre.

This week, prices increased by 6.5 cents per litre in Nova Scotia; by 5.8 cents per litre in Montreal, and by 6.9 cents per litre in Toronto.

IRAC says price adjustments for propane will be announced Monday, July 1 as scheduled.

