Some P.E.I. service stations out of gas at busiest time of the year

Some P.E.I. gas stations are having to turn away customers because they are out of fuel, during one of the busiest times of the year.



Kenny Snow, owner-manager of the Oyster Bed Bridge Esso on Prince Edward Island, said Thursday that his station was out of gasoline for the fourth time in two weeks.

"We're being told it's a transportation issue. Anybody that's getting their fuel from a certain fuel provider, Esso stations mainly," Snow said.

"I don't know if it's a driver issue or truck issue," he said, adding that it started with late deliveries "and only bringing so much trying to get everybody done. And now we're at the head of it, where everybody's running out of fuel."

At R&A Service Station in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., owner Duane Stewart was happy to be back pumping gas again when CBC called on Thursday afternoon.

His station had been out of gas all day Wednesday, until a delivery the next morning.

CBC staff out on assignment noticed "out of gas" signs at two stations in the Summerside area on Thursday.

There are also anecdotal reports of shortages in New Brunswick over the past week, with Facebook commenters saying stations in several locations were either out of gas or had only higher grades to sell.

Busy time of year

Snow said the delivery issues began to crop up almost two weeks ago, and the delays have been getting longer.

"We ran out late one evening and got fuel the next morning," Snow told CBC News at about 4 p,m. on Thursday.

"We've been out of fuel since three o'clock yesterday afternoon, and we're being told we won't get fuel delivered until tomorrow morning sometime."

Kenny Snow said that if customers ask him where they can buy gasoline, he has been sending them to nearby competitors. (Submitted by Kenny Snow)

Snow said the delivery issues come at one of the busiest times of the year.

"I got tired of standing here watching all the cars [stop to] look at the pumps and drive away," Snow said.

"We kind of bank on the ones that come and get their fuel, and come in and get other things while they're here. And of course, they're pulling in, they're seeing that we have no fuel, and they're just driving away."

Trying to get answers

Snow said he has been trying to contact the delivery company, Seaboard Transportation, based in Dartmouth, N.S.

"We try and call the emergency line, or call dispatchers personally, and nobody's answering the phone," Snow said.

"So I guess they know what we're calling for, that we're out of fuel. And obviously they don't have an answer for us. So they're not even returning our calls or answering the phone calls."

CBC News also reached out to Seaboard Transportation about the delivery issues, but no one was available for comment.

At R&A Service Station in Stanley Bridge, P.E.I., owner Duane Stewart is happy to be back pumping gas again. His station was out of gas all day Wednesday, until a delivery Thursday morning. (Submitted by Duane Stewart)

Snow said his supervisor in Nova Scotia is trying to get fuel to the stations on P.E.I., through other providers, but those transport companies are busy with their own deliveries.

If customers looking for gas ask what the options are, Snow has been sending them to nearby competitors.

"They're shocked that a gas station would be out of fuel, of course, just as I'm shocked," Snow said.



"We certainly are losing money on fuel sales, losing money from inside sales, from all those people who drive away."

This has never happened to us, ever. I've been here for 30 years and never had this happen before. - Kenny Snow

Snow said in the best case scenario the delivery issues are solved as quickly as possible, and measures put in place to make sure this never happens again.

"This has never happened to us, ever," Snow said.

"I've been here for 30 years and never had this happen before."

