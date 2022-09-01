Charlottetown gas station reports loss of 4,500 litres

A Petro-Canada station in Charlottetown has reported a loss of 4,500 litres of gasoline from its underground storage system, the provincial Environment, Energy and Climate Action department said Wednesday.

However, an official at the gas station at the corner of Belvedere and University avenues told CBC News the gas is believed to have leaked into a containment tank, so there shouldn't be environmental damage.

"There was a fuel delivery on Saturday where a loss of product was noticed," a spokesperson for the province said in an email, adding that a consultant will be needed to conduct the cleanup.

"The department doesn't have much of a role at this time, until the consultant is brought in and excavation work happens."

The business was functioning normally on Wednesday afternoon.

Environment officials will get updates throughout the process, the departmental spokesperson said, "and then there will be final sampling to hopefully ensure the cleanup is complete. However, due the spill size and where it might have gone in the soil/groundwater table, the cleanup could be a long process."

A leak at that location would pose no risk to drinking water because that part of Charlottetown is on a central water supply, the department said.