Prices mostly down in weekly review of gas, oil
Prince Edward Islanders are paying a little less for most petroleum products Friday following the weekly review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Propane prices all up
- The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline dropped one cent to $1.13.
- The minimum price of self-serve diesel is down 0.7 cents to $1.301.
- The price of heating oil fell 0.7 cents to $0.998.
This is the lowest price for gasoline since early March.
Propane prices, however, all rose. Here are the bulk delivery changes.
- Irving: up 3.4 cents to $0.718/litre.
- Island Petroleum: Up 4.8 cents to $0.736/litre.
- Kenmac: up 4 cents to $0.735/litre.
- Noonan: up 4 cents to $0.735/litre.
- Superior: up 4.1 cents to $0.731/litre.
The next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 29.
