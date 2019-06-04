Prices mostly down in weekly review of gas, oil

Prince Edward Islanders are paying a little less for most petroleum products Friday following the weekly review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline dropped one cent to $1.13.

The minimum price of self-serve diesel is down 0.7 cents to $1.301.

The price of heating oil fell 0.7 cents to $0.998.

This is the lowest price for gasoline since early March.

Propane prices, however, all rose. Here are the bulk delivery changes.

Irving: up 3.4 cents to $0.718/litre.

Island Petroleum: Up 4.8 cents to $0.736/litre.

Kenmac: up 4 cents to $0.735/litre.

Noonan: up 4 cents to $0.735/litre.

Superior: up 4.1 cents to $0.731/litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment is Nov. 29.

