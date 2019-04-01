Gas prices rise overnight on P.E.I.
Gas prices on P.E.I. saw a jump overnight in a scheduled price review from the Island Regulatory Appeals Commission.
The price of gas saw an increase by 3.7 cents per litre. The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline rose from $1.15 cents to $1.16 per litre.
Diesel and furnace oil both rose by 1.5 cents per litre. Diesel will now range from $1.206 per litre to $1.218 per litre.
The commission's next scheduled price adjustment is Feb. 28.
