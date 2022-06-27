Rising gas prices put damper on high hopes for summer travel to P.E.I.

Soaring fuel prices have some tourism operators on P.E.I. worried about the potential impact of tourists scaling back their summer travel plans.

Following two tough years through the COVID-19 pandemic, many in the industry had high hopes for a very busy season, but some say the cost of fuel — currently sitting at just under $2.11 per litre — is putting a damper on those expectations.

Bethany Singer-MacDonald operates Seal Cove Campground in Murray Harbour, in southeastern P.E.I. She said while they're looking forward to a great year, gas prices have made an impact.

"I think we would probably be bursting at the seams if gas prices were a little more reasonable."

MacDonald says there have already been a few cancellations, including a caravan of 25 campers from the U.S. booked in for July.

"They cancelled the whole trip just due to soaring gas prices," she said.

"I do worry about further cancellations. It's still early in the season. Folks that perhaps have the latter part of August or even early September — they may make a decision based on fuel prices at that time."

'People want to travel'

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of P.E.I., says tourists may be forced to cut down on some of their spending as gas eats up more of their vacation budget.

"Our concern is … what that trickle-down effect is to, you know, how much they're dining out, how much they're shopping, how many events, attractions and activities they participate in," she said.

"I really believe that's where we will see the impact. There's that pent-up demand. People want to travel. But they may do less when they're here."

Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of PEI, says rural operators are particularly anxious. (CBC)

She said businesses in western and eastern parts of the Island are particularly concerned, worried tourists might opt to stay more central to cut down on driving.

"So some of those more rural areas, I think, have bigger concerns," she said.

"Obviously, if people are flying into Charlottetown, they likely could stay in the area and not have to really take into consideration the gas prices too much if they're staying in Charlottetown," she said.

"But really the ultimate goal of our industry is to get people moving around the Island. So this plays a big role in what that looks like for the season."

'We're all excited'

A recent survey by the Canadian Automobile Association indicates tourists aren't cancelling their plans or altering them drastically, but instead are changing their habits to manage fuel costs.

Steve Olmstead, the director of social responsibility and advocacy for CAA's Atlantic region, says gas topping $2 per litre was a "tipping point" for some people.

"Not in terms of saying, 'We're not going.' it wasn't that much of a decisive point. It was just — people became more concerned about their travel plans," he said.

Tourism operators on P.E.I. worry gas prices may impact the summer tourist season, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. (CBC)

"So for some people, they might say, 'You know what, we're actually going to change our plans a little bit. We're still going to go to the Island, but perhaps we won't do the full, you know, circumnavigate Nova Scotia along the way, or perhaps we won't stop off and visit, you know, another family-friendly cottage on the way.'"

Olmstead recommends travellers plan accordingly this summer.

"Summer's here and we're all excited. We're ready to have a vacation. We're ready to see people. We're ready to go to some of our favorite places. Go on, enjoy it. Go enjoy it. And part of the process of planning all that is just take a look at what the fuel costs are doing and just calculate them into your budget," he said.

"That way, you will enjoy your vacation and you won't be surprised with a fuel bill later that you just don't recognize."