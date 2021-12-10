Price of gas, furnace oil back up after brief drop

After two large drops in the price of fuel last week, prices are on the rise again on P.E.I.

The price of gas went up 3.2 cents per litre Friday morning, and the price of furnace oil increased by 3.6 cents per litre. The price of diesel is up four cents per litre.

The minimum price for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets now sits at 134.2 cents per litre. For diesel, it is 145.5

The maximum price for furnace oil is 111.8 cents per litre.

The price increases were approved by the Prince Edward Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Last week, the price of regular unleaded gas fell 10 cents a litre in two separate price drops. Furnace oil fell nine cents per litre.