P.E.I. gas prices hit record high
Prices jumped 3 cents, beating Oct. 2021 price
Prices jumped 3 cents, bringing the price at the pumps to between $1.49 and almost $1.51.
That's higher than the previous record of $1.48 a litre in October, 2021.
Fuel prices were up across the board Friday in IRAC's weekly adjustment.
Heating oil is up by two cents -- for a maximum price of $1.27 a litre.
Diesel is up three cents a litre – for a maximum price of $1.66 a litre.
