P.E.I. gas prices hit record high

Gas prices hit a record high Friday morning on P.E.I.

Prices jumped 3 cents, bringing the price at the pumps to between $1.49 and almost $1.51.

That's higher than the previous record of $1.48 a litre in October, 2021.

Fuel prices were up across the board Friday in IRAC's weekly adjustment.

Heating oil is up by two cents -- for a maximum price of $1.27 a litre.

Diesel is up three cents a litre – for a maximum price of $1.66 a litre.