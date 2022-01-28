Skip to Main Content
PEI

P.E.I. gas prices hit record high

Gas prices hit a record high Friday morning on P.E.I. 

Prices jumped 3 cents, beating Oct. 2021 price

Julie Clow · CBC News ·
Fuel prices were up across the board Friday in IRAC's weekly adjustment. (Mitch Cormier/CBC)

Prices jumped 3 cents, bringing the price at the pumps to between $1.49 and almost $1.51. 

That's higher than the previous record of $1.48 a litre in October, 2021. 

Fuel prices were up across the board Friday in IRAC's weekly adjustment.

Heating oil is up by two cents -- for a maximum price of $1.27 a litre. 

Diesel is up three cents a litre – for a maximum price of $1.66 a litre.

