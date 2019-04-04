P.E.I. breaks gas price records again

It's another week of record breaking prices at the pumps.

All fuel prices increased this week in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, or IRAC's, latest adjustment.

Gas and diesel is up 3 cents a litre. That puts regular, unleaded self-serve gas at just about $1.57 to $1.58 a litre at the pumps.

The previous record price was set during the last price adjustment, on Feb. 4.

Heating oil has increased as well — up 2 cents — to just more than $1.32 a litre.

Propane is up from 3.3 cents to 3.8 cents, depending on your provider.

The price of gas on the Island is part of a trend of increasing prices across Canada.

Experts say geopolitical tensions are behind the recent increases.