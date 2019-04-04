P.E.I. breaks gas price records again
It's another week of record breaking prices at the pumps.
Gas prices continue to climb week after week in the province
It's another week of record breaking prices at the pumps.
All fuel prices increased this week in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission, or IRAC's, latest adjustment.
Gas and diesel is up 3 cents a litre. That puts regular, unleaded self-serve gas at just about $1.57 to $1.58 a litre at the pumps.
The previous record price was set during the last price adjustment, on Feb. 4.
Heating oil has increased as well — up 2 cents — to just more than $1.32 a litre.
Propane is up from 3.3 cents to 3.8 cents, depending on your provider.
The price of gas on the Island is part of a trend of increasing prices across Canada.
Experts say geopolitical tensions are behind the recent increases.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?