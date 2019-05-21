Gas, heating oil, diesel prices all up overnight

Prices were up for most petroleum products on P.E.I. Friday morning in the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's weekly review.

Prices for gas, diesel and heating oil were all up about two cents per litre.

The minimum price for self-serve regular gasoline is up 2.0 cents to $1.15/litre.

The minimum price for self-serve diesel is up 1.9 cents to $1.32/litre.

The price for heating oil is up 1.7 cents to $1.015/litre.

Prices for propane were unchanged.

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 6.

