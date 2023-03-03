Heating oil, gas, diesel prices climb back up

A five-week string of falling heating oil and diesel prices on P.E.I. ended Friday morning.

It was the regularly scheduled review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

The maximum price of heating oil rose 4.3 cent per litre to $1.408. The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 4.7 cents to $2.003 per litre..

Gas prices have been more up and down over that same period, but mostly down. Last week the price per litre was about 12 cents lower than at the end of January. On Friday, the minimum price at the pump rose 2.4 cents to $1.611 per litre.

After jumping up in mid-January, prices began to fall again about a month ago. Prices for heating oil and gas dropped close to the levels seen before the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, but diesel prices were still about 20 cents above that mark.

The next scheduled review of prices by IRAC is March 10.