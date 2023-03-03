Heating oil, gas, diesel prices climb back up
Diesel prices back over $2
A five-week string of falling heating oil and diesel prices on P.E.I. ended Friday morning.
It was the regularly scheduled review of prices by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The maximum price of heating oil rose 4.3 cent per litre to $1.408. The minimum price at the pump for diesel rose 4.7 cents to $2.003 per litre..
Gas prices have been more up and down over that same period, but mostly down. Last week the price per litre was about 12 cents lower than at the end of January. On Friday, the minimum price at the pump rose 2.4 cents to $1.611 per litre.
After jumping up in mid-January, prices began to fall again about a month ago. Prices for heating oil and gas dropped close to the levels seen before the Russian invasion of Ukraine a year ago, but diesel prices were still about 20 cents above that mark.
The next scheduled review of prices by IRAC is March 10.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?