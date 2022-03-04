Gas prices in P.E.I. fall 10 cents per litre overnight
Diesel, heating oil price down 18 cents per litre
Fuel prices in P.E.I. dropped again on Saturday as the price of oil continues to fall from recent peaks.
The Prince Edward Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission lowered the price for self-serve, regular gasoline by 10 cents per litre overnight on Saturday after they fell slightly by 2.3 cents the day before.
Including taxes, Islanders can expect to pay between $1.72 and $1.73 per litre of gas.
The price for diesel and furnace oil dropped 18 cents.
Islander can expect to pay $1.88 to $1.89 per litre of diesel. The maximum price for heating oil is $1.47 per litre.
Oil prices shot upward recently because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, crude prices jumped after the U.S. announced it was banning all Russian oil and gas imports.
On Wednesday, they fell dramatically amid speculation OPEC would increase production.
Last week, gas prices in P.E.I. reached levels not seen since 2008.
