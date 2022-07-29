P.E.I. gas prices up 4 cents to $1.91

Gas prices in P.E.I. have gone up by four cents overnight, the first increase in over a month.

The minimum price for regular self-serve gas has gone up to $1.91 per litre, the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission said in a notice sent out Friday morning.

The increase follows a few weeks of declining fuel prices, which had hit record highs this spring amid the war in Ukraine. The last gasoline price hike was June 10.

In IRAC's previous scheduled update last Friday, gasoline prices dropped 5.5 cents to $1.86, the lowest they'd been since the end of April.

Meanwhile, propane prices have dropped to between $0.97 and $0.98 per litre depending on the provider.

Irving Energy Distribution down 2.1 cents;

Superior Propane down 1.6 cents;

Island Petroleum down 1 cent;

Kenmac Energy Inc. and Noonan Petroleum down 2.4 cents.

Heating oil and diesel remain unchanged. Heating oil is currently $1.54 per litre, while the minimum price for diesel is $2.03.

IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment is Aug. 5.