Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all down on P.E.I.

Consumer prices for most petroleum products on P.E.I. fell overnight Tuesday in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

3rd unscheduled price drop since mid-October

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The price of gas is down more than 20 cents in the last six weeks. (Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

This is the third unscheduled drop in prices since mid-October.

  • The price of regular, self-serve gasoline is down 3.6 cents to $1.089.
  • The price of diesel is down 6.5 cents to $1.282.
  • The price of heating oil is down 6.5 cents to $0.918.

The price of propane is unchanged.

The price of regular, self-serve gasoline is down 21.3 cents since Oct. 19.

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 1.

