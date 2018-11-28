Gas, diesel, heating oil prices all down on P.E.I.

Consumer prices for most petroleum products on P.E.I. fell overnight Tuesday in an unscheduled price adjustment from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

This is the third unscheduled drop in prices since mid-October.

The price of regular, self-serve gasoline is down 3.6 cents to $1.089.

The price of diesel is down 6.5 cents to $1.282.

The price of heating oil is down 6.5 cents to $0.918.

The price of propane is unchanged.

The price of regular, self-serve gasoline is down 21.3 cents since Oct. 19.

The next scheduled price review is Dec. 1.

