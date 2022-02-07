Higher fuel prices have some on P.E.I. considering their options

The record high fuel costs on P.E.I. have some Islanders considering their options as prices could go even higher this week.

Petroleum pricing for gasoline, diesel, furnace oil, and propane is regulated by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC).

Prices went up across the board three cents a litre last week — with the price of gas in the province to another record high.

Self-serve, unleaded, regular gas now costs between $1.53 and $1.54 a litre at the pumps.

Prices for gas, heating oil and diesel went up across the board on P.E.I. last week. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"Well, I have been turning to public transit a lot more," said Charlottetown resident Allysha Leuschen on how she was dealing with higher gas prices. "I don't go out as much anymore because gas is ridiculous."

The rise in costs have some organizations considering raising their fees.

Rates going up?

Pat and the Elephant, which offers accessible transportation services on P.E.I. to a range of Islanders, from those who need a bit of extra help to people in wheelchairs, is considering raising its flat rate fee in the greater Charlottetown area by $2.

Halbert Pratt with Pat and the Elephant says they are considering all options while ensuring the price is reasonable for those who use their services. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The rate currently sits at $11 and co-manager Halbert Pratt said they are hoping to keep it low for their users, who include people on fixed incomes.

"We deal with a lot of seniors and a lot of people that just don't have a lot of extra spare cash to throw around so $11 dollars could mean a lot to somebody," said Pratt.

"We try to keep it as reasonable as we possibly can."

He said compared to 2019, the cost of fuel for the organization had risen by more than $31,000 in 2021.

Pratt said the decision to possibly raise fees will be made by the organization's board at a later date.

Increases in fuel costs could also mean higher prices for goods on store shelves.

'Have to buy it'

Reporter Robert Jones with CBC New Brunswick has been following petroleum pricing for years.

He said it was no surprise as the price of oil has sharply increased over the past few months.

People are seeing historic high gas prices at the pump on P.E.I. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"It's been a very dramatic, quick run-up and, sorry to say, it's not over," Jones said.

"Since all three Maritime provinces set prices last week, trading has continued to increase on diesel and gasoline products in New York Harbour, which is really where our prices come from."

He predicts another increase of three cents per litre by the end of the week.

Back at the the pump, Charlottetown resident Doug Gill said he's not pleased to see the prices climb, but at the end of the day will keep filling up to get where he needs to go.

"You just have to buy it," Gill said. "If you need gas you have to get gas and they know that."

