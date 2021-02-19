Gas prices continue to rise on P.E.I.

Gas prices have increased across Prince Edward Island for the fourth week in a row.



The minimum price for a litre of regular, self-serve gas has jumped by three cents, with the average price at the pump now sitting between $1.18 and $1.19 per litre.



The price increase was part of a regular weekly review of petroleum product prices from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.

Gas prices higher than Feb. 2020

Gas prices are now higher than they were one year ago. During the third week of February 2020, the price of gas was $1.15 cents per litre.



After the pandemic began, gas prices crashed on P.E.I. with a lack of demand.



The price of furnace oil and diesel also rose today, by 2.5 cents per litre.



The maximum price for furnace oil is now $0.94 per litre.

More from CBC P.E.I.