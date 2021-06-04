Gas, diesel, furnace oil and propane all up on P.E.I.
After a small dip at the end of May gas prices are up once again on P.E.I. Friday morning.
Gas prices climb over $1.30
The change came with the regular weekly price review from the island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum cost of a litre of self-serve, regular gasoline jumped two cents to $1.304.
Furnace oil is also up two cents per litre. The maximum price for furnace oil is .972 cents per litre.
Diesel jumped three cents. The minimum price for diesel is now set at $1.296
Propane saw some slight price changes, with them varying by retailer.
Here are the changes in maximum prices per litre for bulk delivery:
- Irving: Up 0.2 cents to $0.821.
- Kenmac: No change, $0.829.
- Noonan: No change, $0.829.
- Parkland: Up 0.1 cents to $0.825.
- Superior: Up 0.6 cents to $0.824.
The next scheduled pricing adjustment is June 11.
