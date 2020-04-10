Price of gas goes up overnight on P.E.I.

The price for gas on Prince Edward Island increased overnight.

The price of gas on P.E.I. jumped two cents per litre in the weekly adjustment by the Island Regulatory Appeals and Commission.

At self-serve outlets, regular unleaded gasoline will range from $0.742 to $0.753 per litre a release from the commission said.

The price of propane is also up between 0.2 and 1.1 cents per litre depending on the provider.

Maximum prices for propane will range from $0.684 to $0.695 per litre.

While gas and propane prices are up diesel and furnace oil are down.

The price of diesel decreased by one cent per litre and will range from $0.951 to $0.963 per litre.

Furnace oil is also down by one cent per litre. The maximum price for furnace oil is $0.663 per litre.

The next scheduled price adjustment will on April 17.

More from CBC P.E.I.