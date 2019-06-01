Gas prices drop overnight on P.E.I.
The price of gas on P.E.I. was down overnight in a price change from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
The minimum price for regular, self-serve gasoline fell by 2.3 cents to $1.23.3 per litre
The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission noted refining capacity in the U.S. has stabilized market prices of petroleum, leading to prices decreasing.
Diesel prices dropped by four cents per litre, with pump prices now ranging from $1.30 to $1.31.1 per litre.
Furnace oil prices fell by three cents per litre to a maximum price of $1.01.3.
As of May 31, the national average price of gasoline was $1.30.8 cents per litre.
IRAC's next scheduled price adjustment will be June 15.
